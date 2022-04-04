Mamata Gives Job Appointment Letters to Birbhum Victims' Kin, Attacks BJP for Maligning Bengal

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the Centre for “maligning West Bengal”, as she gave job appointment letters to Birbhum violence victims’ kin on a day the Calcutta high court directed the state to hand over the Tapan Kandu murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Eight people were burnt alive in their homes by a mob in Bogtui village in Rampurhat area in Birbhum district on March 21, following the killing of local Trinamool Congress’s Panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh. On March 13, newly elected Congress councilor Tapan Kundu from Jhalda Municipality in Puruliya district was shot dead as he stepped out to get food.

The probe into the Birbhum case, too, has been handed over to the CBI.

Banerjee said that from coal to fake violence, the BJP was trying everything to belittle Bengal. “Why should I allow coal trucks from UP, Jharkhand and Assam to pass through Bengal and pass coal consignments to Bangladesh? Why isn’t the Centre intervening in this?”

Continuing her tirade, she said, “You can’t control everything using the CBI and Enforcement Directorate. They are trying to run a parallel government everywhere, influencing governors and even courts at times.”

Responding to a question on hooliganism on university campuses, as a student leader abused a VC, she said, “Alia University culprits have been arrested, but what is happening in Visva-Bharati University? Has their VC been arrested? “

Mamata also stressed on the need for Opposition unity as she feels there is pressure on non-BJP-ruled states. “The Opposition must be together to see through their political plan. Price rise is a burning issue and the ruling party in the Centre is trying to shift focus from it.”

