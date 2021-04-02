Mamata Govt Runs on 3Ts - 'Tanashahi', 'Tolabaazi', 'Tushtikaran': Amit Shah's Offensive in Cooch Behar

Campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Cooch Behar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will “lose" from the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore. Further, Shah accused Banerjee of running Bengal on a ‘3T model’. The three T’s are “tanashahi" (dictatorship), “Tolabazi" (extortion), and “Tushtikaran" (appeasement), he said.

“But, PM Modi will run Bengal on a ‘3V model’ - ‘Vikas’ (development), ‘Vishwas’ (trust) and ‘Vyapar’ (business)," Shah said.

Addressing a public rally in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi, Shah said, “The BJP will win more than 50 out of the 60 seats that went to polls in the first two phases of elections in West Bengal. Bengal is looking for ‘parivartan’ (change) and let me tell you one thing that there is no doubt that Didi is losing the Nandigram seat. In North Bengal also people will give her a befitting reply for her step-motherly attitude."

“I would like to assure you that after May 2 when we will form the government in West Bengal then North Bengal will be our topmost priority. As promised in our manifesto, we will give Rs 2,000 crores to the North Bengal development board for your development. There’ll also be a battalion of Rajbanshi youth, to pay tribute to Narayani Sena. Cooch Behar is just 700km away from Kolkata but for Didi, North Bengal is 7000km from her heart,” he said.

Highlighting the BJP’s road map in North Bengal, he said, “There will be AIIMS and one central university in North Bengal. There will be ‘Kadambini Ganguly Health Infrastructure Fund’ with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore to ensure that every district has a government medical college along with the district hospital and block health care attached with ‘Jan Aushadi Kendra’.”

Shah announced that the training centre for the “Narayani Sena Battalion" will be named after Chila Roy (Prince and younger brother of King Nara Narayan of Koch Dynasty).

He also pledged to fulfil the dream of ‘Sonar Bangla’ in West Bengal in five years.

“Today, I feel honoured to address you from Cooch Behar, which is known for the bravery of Narayani Sena. Once the Narayani Sena courageously fought the Mughals and chased them away. Now, once again infiltrators are entering India illegally," he added.