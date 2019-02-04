English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Mamata Has Crossed All Her Previous Wrong Doings: UP Minister Sidharth Singh
The senior BJP leader's remarks came against the backdrop of Banerjee beginning a sit-in protest at a Kolkata landmark on Sunday night over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams
File photo of UP minister and BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Lucknow: Senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Monday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is known for her undemocratic behaviour and this time she has "crossed all her previous wrong doings".
His remarks came against the backdrop of Banerjee beginning a sit-in protest at a Kolkata landmark on Sunday night over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams, insisting it stifled the spirit of "Constitution and federalism".
Also on Sunday, the West bengal government had denied permission to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's chopper to land in the state and let him address two scheduled rallies.
"MamataBanerjee is known 4 undemocratic behaviour b it permission 2 BJP Rath Yatra, helicopters of Sh Amit Shah & Sh Yogiadityanath, this time #MamataVsCBI has crossed all her previous wrong doings . Modiji as CM also made himself available to agency. Law of land shd b respected (sic)," he tweeted.
In an unprecedented development, a number of CBI officers, who had gone to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases, were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and briefly detained on Sunday.
Hours after the incident, Banerjee began a sit-in right in front of the Metro Cinema to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and claimed the CBI knocked on the doors of Kumar without a search warrant.
The Trinamool Congress supremo, one of the prime movers behind the effort to cobble together an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, alleged that Modi and Shah want to impose President's rule in states where a non-BJP party is in power
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
His remarks came against the backdrop of Banerjee beginning a sit-in protest at a Kolkata landmark on Sunday night over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams, insisting it stifled the spirit of "Constitution and federalism".
Also on Sunday, the West bengal government had denied permission to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's chopper to land in the state and let him address two scheduled rallies.
"MamataBanerjee is known 4 undemocratic behaviour b it permission 2 BJP Rath Yatra, helicopters of Sh Amit Shah & Sh Yogiadityanath, this time #MamataVsCBI has crossed all her previous wrong doings . Modiji as CM also made himself available to agency. Law of land shd b respected (sic)," he tweeted.
In an unprecedented development, a number of CBI officers, who had gone to question Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with chit fund scam cases, were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and briefly detained on Sunday.
Hours after the incident, Banerjee began a sit-in right in front of the Metro Cinema to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and claimed the CBI knocked on the doors of Kumar without a search warrant.
The Trinamool Congress supremo, one of the prime movers behind the effort to cobble together an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, alleged that Modi and Shah want to impose President's rule in states where a non-BJP party is in power
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All-New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Tallboy is Back!
- Good Time to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S9+, as Prices Have Been Slashed By Rs 7,000
- 'Be Grateful to Love', Says Farhan Akhtar As He Posts This Photo With Shibani Dandekar
- Research Analysing Data From 1 Million Spotify Users Tries to Make Sense of Emotions And Music
- 3rd February 2018: Ton-up Kalra and Bowlers Lead India to Fourth Under-19 World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results