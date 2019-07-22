Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mamata Has Lost Mental Balance, Says Her One-time Aide Mukul Roy; TMC Hits Back

The BJP leaders comments came in the wake of Mamata Banerjee announcing on Sunday that the TMC would launch a statewide programme on July 26, demanding return of black money allegedly taken by the BJP from the Ujjawala scheme.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 10:59 PM IST
File photo of BJP leader Mukul Roy.
File photo of BJP leader Mukul Roy.
Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy on Monday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost her "mental balance" as she is demanding that BJP leaders return black money.

Hitting back, the Trinamool Congress said Banerjee had lost her mental balance only once when she recommended the name of Roy, then a TMC MP, as railway minister in 2012.

"It seems that she has lost her mind. She is asking the BJP to return black money. She is lecturing others to return 25 per cent cut money. But what about the remaining 75 per cent which has been siphoned off by her top leaders? They should first return that money and then ask others to follow suit," Roy told reporters.

His comments came in the backdrop of Banerjee's announcement on Sunday that the party will launch a statewide programme on July 26, demanding return of black money allegedly taken by the BJP from the Ujjawala scheme.

The move is apparently aimed at weakening "cut money" protests faced by TMC's elected representatives from people demanding return of illegal commission they had allegedly collected from beneficiaries of government schemes.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, "I think both our party and Mamata Banerjee lost their mental balance when it was decided to recommend his name as the railway minister in 2012."

Describing the BJP leader as a "traitor", Chatterjee said Roy did not have proper qualification or eligibility for that post but he still became the railway minister because he had Banerjee's support.

"Later on we understood the mistake and threw him out of the party. Now he has joined another party and we are sure that he would also ruin that party," he said.

Roy had switched over to the BJP in 2017 following differences with Banerjee.

