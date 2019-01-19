Mamata Headlines Opposition's Show of Force, Says Modi Govt's Expiry Date is Over

At Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Grounds, Mamata Banerjee on Saturday issued a war cry 'Delhi mein sarkar badal do' (change the government at the Centre). While addressing the opposition rally, the Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said that the "expiry date" of the Modi government is over and a united opposition will win the coming general elections.She also promised to work together along with other opposition parties. Who will be the prime minister will be decided after the polls, she said.Claiming that BJP's days at the Centre are numbered, she told the mammoth gathering that the "expiry date of the Modi government is over"."There is courtesy in politics, but BJP does not follow it. Those who are not with BJP are called thieves,” Mamata said while criticising the BJP, she said.Mamata, whose speech lasted for nearly 25 minutes, also claimed that the BJP does not give respect to many of its own senior leaders and people like Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari are ignored in the saffron party."Modi and his associates are now talking of collective leadership, but if BJP wins the Lok Sabha polls these leaders will be ignored again," she said.Noting that the present situation in the country is of "super Emergency", Banerjee said it is worse than that imposed by Indira Gandhi and raised the slogan of 'Badal do, badal do, Delhi mein sarkar badal do' (change the government).She alleged that the BJP has divided the nation through its divisive politics."What Pakistan could not do in 70 years, it (BJP) has succeeded in doing in just four years," the firebrand Trinamool Congress chief said.She claimed that under the Narendra Modi government, banks, CBI, RBI, economy and democracy have all suffered irreparable damage."NPA, Rafale, insurance are big scandals. Many scandals have happened during this regime and still they (BJP) want to be in power," Banerjee said.Citing a Bengali proverb, she said that the mother of thieves has the loudest voice."There is courtesy in politics, but BJP does not follow it. Those who are not with BJP are called thieves," she said.Banerjee said that the Modi government has targeted all opposition leaders who spoke against the BJP and have not spared Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and herself.The Modi government has not kept any of its promises made before the 2014 elections, she claimed, adding "Acche din will not come for BJP again. You (BJP) have missed your opportunity."Banerjee, who has been a strident critic of the BJP, claimed that the party does not even give respect to many of its own senior leaders and people like Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari are ignored."Modi and his associates are now talking of collective leadership, but if BJP wins the Lok Sabha polls these leaders will be ignored again," she said.Banerjee alleged that the Modi government has imposed an unwritten "super emergency", worse than that imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.She raised the "Badal do, badal do, Delhi mein sarkar badal do (change the government) to usher in change at the Centre.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.