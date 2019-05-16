English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Holds 6 km Protest March Against Vandalism During Amit Shah's Roadshow
TMC supporters who took part in the march shouted slogans against Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and condemned shattering of the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds protest march against vandalism during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow. (Image: Twitter)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday conducted a protest march against the vandalism during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in the city on Tuesday.
Accompanied by leading intellectuals of the city, Banerjee walked for about 6 km from the Gandhi Bhavan in Beleghata to Shyambazar five-point crossing in north Kolkata area in the northern part of the city.
Kolkata witnessed wide-spread violence during BJP president Amit Shah's massive roadshow Tuesday. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised during the violence.
Carrying posters and replicas of Vidyasagar's bust, TMC cadres demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the vandalism.
Banerjee and several top TMC leaders have changed profile pictures of their Facebook and Twitter profiles with photo of Vidyasagar on Wednesday to protest the desecration of the bust of the great social reformer.
Trinamool Congress's official profile on Twitter and Facebook was also changed with an image of Vidyasagar. The vandalism took place at Vidyasagar College, an institution named after the icon.
