Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Mamata Holds First Meeting of SC, ST MLAs in Eight Years

During the one-and-a-half-hour-long meeting, they discussed the need to simplify the process to get caste certificates and the problem of land encroachment.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 10:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mamata Holds First Meeting of SC, ST MLAs in Eight Years
File photo of Trinamool Congress supremo and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with SC and ST MLAs of all parties for the first time since her Trinamool Congress came to power in the state eight years ago and discussed with them the issues affecting the communities.

During the one-and-a-half-hour-long meeting, they discussed the need to simplify the process to get caste certificates and the problem of land encroachment.

It was held in a conference room of the assembly. But the meeting drew the criticism of senior CPI(M) leader and MLA Sujan Chakraborty, who questioned its legality.

"We gave the suggestion of simplifying the process of getting case certificates to the chief minister. We also stressed on the need to increase the number of pension holders among SCs and the STs," Sukhbilas Barma, Congress MLA of Jalpaiguri, said after the meeting.

Manoj Tigga, BJP MLA from Madarihat who was also present at the meeting, said emphasis was given to open up the closed tea gardens in north Bengal to carry out the development programmes there.

Both said the issue of encroachment of land owned by SC and ST by land sharks was also discussed at the meeting.

"The meeting was a very good one. Almost all the MLAs belonging to SCs and STs irrespective of their political affiliations were present in today's meeting. They have given their views on the various developmental projects in the tribal areas of the state," Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee told reporters after the meeting.

Around 80 out of 294 assembly segments are reserved for SC and ST legislators in the state.

"The CM has taken a note of the suggestions given at the meeting by the MLAs. She also said that she would meet the MLAs again if required," Chatterjee said.

Chakraborty said, "The meeting was held parallel to the proceedings of the assembly in its precincts. This is against the law."

West Bengal won the first prize of the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation on Tuesday for its performance for SCs for 2017-18.

"I am happy to share with all of you that National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation has awarded first prize to Bengal for excellence in performance for Scheduled Castes for the financial year 2017-18. My heartiest congratulations to all," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

"Incidentally, today I had a meeting with all SC and ST MLAs of all political parties in the assembly and took stock of development activities and other works for SC, ST communities. My best wishes," she added.

State Backward Classes Welfare Minister Rajib Banerjee, who was present at the meeting, said the state has won Rs 7 lakh for the award.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram