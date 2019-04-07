English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Lashes Out at Modi, Questions Andhra Chief Secretary's Removal
The Election Commission on Friday removed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha from the post and appointed senior-most IAS officer LV Subrahmanyam in his place.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a rally in West Bengal. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Jalpaiguri: Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee Sunday accused the Centre of intervening in state matters while questioning the removal of Andhra Pradesh chief secretary by the Election Commission.
She sought to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi isn't removing his own Cabinet secretary or the Union home secretary if he was so "fond of making last-minute changes".
"Why is the Centre intervening in state matters? Why was Andhra Pradesh chief secretary removed?" Banerjee asked at an election rally here.
"Why don't you (Modi) remove your own cabinet secretary," she asked.
The Election Commission on Friday removed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha from the post and appointed senior-most IAS officer LV Subrahmanyam in his place.
Reacting to the poll panel's move of removing four IPS officers in West Bengal, including Kolkata and Bidhanagar police commissioners, the West Bengal chief minister Saturday wrote a letter protesting its decision.
The letter said the removals were "unfortunate, highly arbitrary, motivated and biased" and taken at the behest of BJP, and urged the poll panel to review its decision.
Retorting to PM's claim that the TMC supremo was afraid of him, Banerjee said that it was Modi who was afraid of her and not the other way round.
Without naming former political associate Mukul Roy, whom she addressed as a traitor for quitting her party to join the BJP, she accused Modi of holding a meeting with a person accused in Saradha, Narada cases.
"Have you (PM Narendra Modi) been able to clean the Ganga at Varanasi, that you are looking at Bengal?" Banerjee questioned, saying that the BJP should be trying to save its seat in Delhi before turning to Bengal.
She dared the BJP to implement NRC in Bengal, saying it will never be allowed in the state.
She sought to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi isn't removing his own Cabinet secretary or the Union home secretary if he was so "fond of making last-minute changes".
"Why is the Centre intervening in state matters? Why was Andhra Pradesh chief secretary removed?" Banerjee asked at an election rally here.
"Why don't you (Modi) remove your own cabinet secretary," she asked.
The Election Commission on Friday removed Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha from the post and appointed senior-most IAS officer LV Subrahmanyam in his place.
Reacting to the poll panel's move of removing four IPS officers in West Bengal, including Kolkata and Bidhanagar police commissioners, the West Bengal chief minister Saturday wrote a letter protesting its decision.
The letter said the removals were "unfortunate, highly arbitrary, motivated and biased" and taken at the behest of BJP, and urged the poll panel to review its decision.
Retorting to PM's claim that the TMC supremo was afraid of him, Banerjee said that it was Modi who was afraid of her and not the other way round.
Without naming former political associate Mukul Roy, whom she addressed as a traitor for quitting her party to join the BJP, she accused Modi of holding a meeting with a person accused in Saradha, Narada cases.
"Have you (PM Narendra Modi) been able to clean the Ganga at Varanasi, that you are looking at Bengal?" Banerjee questioned, saying that the BJP should be trying to save its seat in Delhi before turning to Bengal.
She dared the BJP to implement NRC in Bengal, saying it will never be allowed in the state.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni Loses His Cool in Rare Display of Emotion
- Priyanka Chopra Makes Nick Jonas Dance to Govinda’s Meri Pant Bhi Sexy in Hilarious Insta Story
- Majili Movie Review: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni's Film has Perfect Emotional Velocity
- Jawa, Jawa Forty Two Official Mileage Revealed, Matches Royal Enfield Classic 350
- Apple iPhone XR Price Cut in India: You Can Also Consider The OnePlus 6T, Samsung S10e And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results