Mamata Not Bothered About Killings of 50 BJP Workers in Post- Poll Violence in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday alleged that while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took prompt action following the murder of a TMC leader at Mangalkot in Purba Bardhaman district, she is not bothered about the alleged killings of 50 saffron party workers in the state in post-poll violence. A five-member special investigation team (SIT) of the state police has been constituted to investigate the murder of TMC leader Ashim Das.

TMC Birbhum district chief Anubrata Mandal, however, dismissed Ghosh’s allegation, claiming that the killing of any BJP worker is due to internal feud in the saffron party. “W.B State Govt. formed a five-member SIT to investigate the murder of TMC leader of Mangalkot. Whereas, since the announcement of the election results, about 50 BJP workers have been brutally assassinated," Ghosh tweeted.

Claiming that these incidents are bluntly denied by the ruling dispensation, the state BJP chief wrote that the chief minister was “not bothered to pay any heed to the loss of these aggrieved families." The TMC had claimed that incidents of violence had occurred during the assembly election period when law and order was in the hands of the Election Commission. It has also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government, after coming to power, has dealt with incidents of political violence sternly.

In a report to the Calcutta High Court, an NHRC committee inquiring into alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal has recommended handing over to the CBI investigation into grievous offences like murder and rape. Asserting that the situation in West Bengal is a manifestation of “law of ruler" instead of “rule of law", the committee, which was formed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairman on a direction by a five-judge bench of the high court, said that these cases should be tried outside the state.

Accusing the NHRC of pursuing “political vendetta" of the BJP, Banerjee expressed surprise over the conclusion that the NHRC arrived at in its report, holding that it had not taken into account views of the state government. She alleged that the BJP was using impartial agencies to settle political scores.

