Mamata Pays Tribute to Karunanidhi on His First Death Anniversary
Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to unveil a statue of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister at the Murasoli office of the DMK.
File photo of late DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid her tribute to M Karunanidhi on his first death anniversary.
Banerjee had on Tuesday evening left for Chennai, where she is scheduled to unveil a statue of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister at the Murasoli office of the DMK. "Tribute to M Karunanidhi, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, on his death anniversary," Banerjee tweeted.
According to sources, MK Stalin, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and son of Karunanidhi, has invited Banerjee and several other leaders, including Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, at Wednesday's memorial meeting to mark the first death anniversary of the party patriarch.
Karunanidhi died in Chennai on August 7 last year after prolonged illness.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Unveiled in India Ahead of Launch on August 20 - See Pics
- Samsung Has a New 32-inch 7-in-1 Smart TV For Rs 17,990 And it Can Also be Your PC
- Sara Ali Khan Carries Her Own Luggage at Airport, Internet Can't Stop Gushing About Her Simplicity
- Academic Madhu Kishwar Falls for Fake Tweet, Believes GoT's Arya Stark is 'Blind Kashmiri Girl'
- Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Busy Googling 'Plots in Kashmir' as Article 35A is Repealed