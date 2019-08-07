Mamata Pays Tribute to Karunanidhi on His First Death Anniversary

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid her tribute to M Karunanidhi on his first death anniversary.

Banerjee had on Tuesday evening left for Chennai, where she is scheduled to unveil a statue of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister at the Murasoli office of the DMK. "Tribute to M Karunanidhi, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, on his death anniversary," Banerjee tweeted.

According to sources, MK Stalin, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and son of Karunanidhi, has invited Banerjee and several other leaders, including Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, at Wednesday's memorial meeting to mark the first death anniversary of the party patriarch.

Karunanidhi died in Chennai on August 7 last year after prolonged illness.

