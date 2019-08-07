Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mamata Pays Tribute to Karunanidhi on His First Death Anniversary

Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to unveil a statue of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister at the Murasoli office of the DMK.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2019, 11:05 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mamata Pays Tribute to Karunanidhi on His First Death Anniversary
File photo of late DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi.
Loading...

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid her tribute to M Karunanidhi on his first death anniversary.

Banerjee had on Tuesday evening left for Chennai, where she is scheduled to unveil a statue of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister at the Murasoli office of the DMK. "Tribute to M Karunanidhi, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, on his death anniversary," Banerjee tweeted.

According to sources, MK Stalin, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and son of Karunanidhi, has invited Banerjee and several other leaders, including Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, at Wednesday's memorial meeting to mark the first death anniversary of the party patriarch.

Karunanidhi died in Chennai on August 7 last year after prolonged illness.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram