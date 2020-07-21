Amid Allegations of 'Ration Loot', Mamata Promises Free Food & Healthcare for Life if Elected in 2021 Polls

Amid allegations of 'ration loot' by ruling TMC workers, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that if people keep TMC in power in the upcoming Assembly polls in 2021 then she will give free ration and free healthcare for lifetime to the people.

Mamata’s statement came amid allegations of alleged malpractices by ruling party workers, who were involved in distribution of relief materials and ration to the cyclone Amphan affecting people in the state.

While sounding the 2021 Assembly polls bugle, the TMC chief said, "I know from tomorrow, I will be harassed for raising my voice against 'santrashbadi (extremist) BJP'. But I would like to warn them that an injured tiger is more dangerous than a dead one. I would like to tell you all that there is nothing to worry. Don’t fear them..'Hum Hai Na' (I am there.) They are destroying the democratic fabric of our country through conspiracy to topple the elected government in various states. They are flexing their muscles because they are in power. But I would like to tell them that people in Bengal will reject them as Bengal can take care of itself and Bengal doesn’t need outsiders to take care of it.”

She said, "If you elect me once again in the 2021 assembly polls, then I will give you free ration and health care facilities for lifetime. This is my promise. Please don't fall in BJP’s trap. They are showering notes (currency) to buy your votes. They are showering notes to topple my government. They are imposing 'Kala Kanoon' to harass people. They are dangerous and they only know the divide and rule policy."

Hitting out at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, she said, "There are people who are complaining (to the Centre) that there is no law and order in Bengal. I would like to question them, why they are silent over encounters (Vikash Dubey case) in Uttar Pradesh. We all know what happened in Delhi during riots over citizenship issues. Why they are silent over journalists' murder at Ghaziabad. We all know what happened during Gujarat riots. Now Gujarat (hinting at Narendra Modi and Amit Shah) is trying to capture Bengal. I would like to clear their myth that this is Bengal. Our Bengal, will never allow 'santrashwadi' outsiders to rule the state.”

While calling for a democratic 'bodla' (revenge), she said, "Several TMC workers were killed by BJP. I would like to request all to unite against this evil force (BJP) otherwise they will destroy the peace and democratic rights of the people in Bengal. Ever since they came to power, there is unrest all across the country."

She also requested intellectuals not to fall in BJP’s trap as they believe in dividing people.

She threw a challenge before the BJP by announcing that next year’s 'Shahid Diwas' will be historic one as the 2021 poll (Assembly) results will be historic in Bengal.

"There is no doubt that we are going to form the government in Bengal in 2021 with the blessings of my people. Let’s work for BJP’s 'Jamanat Japt'. Next year after the historic Assembly poll results, we will commemorate historic ‘Shahid Diwas’ on July 21, 2021. I repeat, it will be a historic ‘Shahid Diwas’ in 2021," she added.

Bringing back the citizenship issue once again, she said, "I would like to tell them (BJP) that we have not forgotten the Citizenship issue. I would like to tell them that we have not forgotten the loss of lives during the Delhi riots. They are conspiring to overthrow my government in Bengal. They are conspiring to overthrow other governments in India. They indulged in loot of public money and became richer. They converted the election into a dirty game. Why did they overthrow the government in Madhya Pradesh? Why are they trying to topple the government in Rajasthan? They are playing a dirty game to take control of all the states."