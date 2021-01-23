Mamata Refuses to Speak at Netaji's Birth Anniversary Event After Slogans Raised Against Her in PM's Presence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday refused to speak during the 125th birth anniversary celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose after a section of audience raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans at Victoria Memorial Hall, saying she felt "insulted".

Banerjee refused to speak at the event after slogans raised were against her in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Kolkata on Saturday evening to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji.

“I am honoured to be invited here by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre. But this is not the way to welcome your guest and that too in a government event. This is not a political event and you must maintain the sanctity of Netaji’s birth anniversary event,” said a visibly angry Mamata. “I am not going to deliver my speech except Jai Hind and Jai Bangla.”

The audience once again raised the ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan when Modi unveiled coins dedicated to Bose.

Banerjee earlier in the day demanded the country should have four national capitals instead of just one in Delhi.

Modi's aircraft landed at the NSC Bose International Airport around 3 pm, from where he took a helicopter for the city. State minister Purnendu Basu received him at the airport. He was later greeted by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and state minister Firhad Hakim at the RCTC Ground in the heart of the city.

Modi earlier also visited Netaji Bhavan, Bose's residence.