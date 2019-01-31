Mamata Returns Painting Fire With Dare for Modi, Defamation Notice for Amit Shah

Challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove that she took money for selling her paintings, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent defamation notice to BJP chief Amit Shah and other leaders over their accusations.Addressing a public rally in Birbhum, the Trinamool Congress supremo called the BJP leaders "uncivil". "Modi babu, prove that I earned crores by selling my paintings. Prove it. Don't think that only you have agencies. Even states have their own CID, economic offence wing and STF," she said, hitting out at the prime minister.Banerjee's remark comes as the Opposition has been attacking the BJP government at the Centre over alleged misuse of CBI. The comment was made in the wake of CBI officer's transfer who was probing the Chanda Kochhar case, and also in the backdrop of the tussle between the top officers of CBI.Reminding the saffron party of its ongoing case, the Bengal CM said, "Don’t forget probe on child trafficking case is still on, don’t forget LPG gas scam probe is still on, don’t forget molestation case probe is still on. I have all the papers. I would like to request the people of Bengal to chase these demons away.Calling them "right-wing leaders", Banerjee said that these people were responsible for Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. Her reaction came a day after BJP president Amit Shah claimed that her works were bought by chit fund owners for crore of rupees.On withdrawing Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme from Bengal, she said, “We withdrew it because Modi ji (PM Narendra Modi) is taking all the credit. I would like to remind him that under Ayushman Bharat scheme (which is merged with Mamata’s health scheme ‘Swasthya Sathi’ launched in 2016) we are bearing 40 percent cost while rest is taken care by the Centre. Then, why he is sending letters to the people through post offices with his photographs that they have done everything. Let them take all the credit and therefore we withdrew it.”“All the agencies are working on their instruction. Recently, they (BJP) made a statement that Lok Sabha poll results will be out by 1.30 PM. How they know that it will be declare at 1.30 PM. It seems that Election Commission (EC) is also working on their instruction. This is a dangerous trend. They (BJP) are goondas (goons) and came to power through ‘goondabazi’. Recently, they sent Income Tax notices to 40 Durga Puja committees. This is sheer harassment and nothing else. I would like to ask them why they are not sending IT notices to Ganesh Puja committees in Maharashtra. Do they have guts to send IT notices to them,” she said.“They (BJP) are thieves’ party and looting money. Don’t forget we can also show you the mirror (hinting at agencies) at right time on GST, Rafael and Demonetisation. They (BJP leaders) are bundle of lies. Prove (hinting at PM Modi) that we create problem in celebrating Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja or retire from active politics,” she said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.