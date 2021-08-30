Mamata Should Also Demand Bypoll in Bishnupur Seat, Suvendu Adhikari Says After BJP MLA Rejoins TMC

Hours after BJP MLA from West Bengal’s Bishnupur Tanmoy Ghosh joined the TMC in Kolkata in presence of Education Minister Bratya Basu, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to demand for a bypoll in Bishnupur because Ghosh joined her party without resigning from the BJP.

For the last couple months, delegates from TMC have been meeting the officials of the Election Commission (EC) with a demand to hold bypolls at the earliest for the seven vacant assembly seats. On Monday, Adhikari demanded that since Ghosh has joined the TMC without resigning from the BJP, the ruling party should also ask for a bypoll in the eight assembly seat — which is Bishnupur.

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari said, “Tanmoy Ghosh joined the ruling party fearing police action against him. He joined TMC to save his business. He is also associated with the liquor business. He should have resigned as a BJP MLA before joining the TMC. However, like Mukul Roy, he didn’t resign from BJP and joined TMC. I would like to assure you all that both of them will not be able to save their positions.”

Ghosh is the second sitting BJP MLA to have defected to the TMC in the recent past. He was earlier with the TMC, but had jumped ship before the assembly elections. On Monday, he rejoined the party in presence of education minister Bratya Basu.

In June, Mukul Roy, another sitting BJP MLA, who won from the Krishnanagar constituency, joined the TMC in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari termed Ghosh and Roy’s act as unethical and alleged that ‘Pishi’ (Mamata Banerjee) and ‘Bhaipo’ (her nephew Abhishek Banerjee) are pressuring BJP MLAs through police to quit the party. “I would like to challenge Pishi and Bhaipo that a tea seller at BJP office will win this Bishnupur seat if they want a by-poll (apart from other seven vacant seats). They must ask for a by-poll here. Tomorrow, I will send a letter to Tanmoy Ghosh regarding his political stand and after that we will meet the speaker at the state assembly.

If we don’t get any response, then we will move court,” Adhikari said.

He also said that soon he will address a press conference to expose more illegal acts of ‘bhaipo’ through documents.

On July 27, BJP MLA Ambika Ray from Kalyani in Nadia district moved Calcutta High Court, challenging Mukul Roy’s PAC chairmanship. In his petition, Ray sought a reply on how Mukul Roy could become PAC Chairman when he was not nominated by the BJP for the post.

Mukul Roy was appointed PAC chairperson in the West Bengal Assembly on July 9. Soon after, there was uproar in the assembly as BJP MLAs, led by Adhikari, staged a walkout while raising slogans against this decision.

Adhikari accused the ruling TMC of violating the norms by announcing Roy as PAC chairperson. They wanted to make BJP MLA from Balurghat, Ashok Lahiri, also the former Chief Economic Adviser to Centre, to be the PAC chairperson.

“In Tanmoy Ghosh’s case also, we will take all the action which we have taken in the case of Mukul Roy,” Adhikari said while terming TMC ‘Chota Taliban Party’.

