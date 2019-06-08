Mamata Should Work in Cohesion With Centre for Welfare of People, Says Anurag Thakur
There are certain elements that remain busy in demonstrations rather than working for the welfare of the masses and Mamata Banerjee is one of them, Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed.
File pic of Anurag Thakur. (Getty Images)
Hamirpur (HP): Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Saturday West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, instead of boycotting the Niti Aayog meeting, should work in cohesion with the Centre for the welfare of the people.
Thakur said Banerjee should learn a lesson from the Trinamool Congress' performance in the Lok Sabha election.
There are certain elements that remain busy in demonstrations rather than working for the welfare of the masses and Banerjee is one of them, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed.
Thakur claimed that if the TMC chief continued to work like that, she would face its consequences in the assembly election.
The minister of state for finance and corporate affairs was talking to the media in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district.
Talking about the upcoming Union budget, Thakur said the main priorities of the Centre would be to continue with the "people-oriented" schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially 'pucca' houses for the poor and water taps in every house.
Thakur said the prime minister had asked all the ministers and MPs to set their own targets for their areas.
Replying to a question on the repo rate, the minister said the RBI had taken up many steps for strengthening the economy and some more steps were in the making.
Earlier, Thakur visited the Awah devi temple in the district.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Plays With Swords, Joe Falls Apart, The Jonas Brothers are Really Missing Game of Thrones
- Hero Pleasure Plus 110 First Ride Review: Funky & Functional
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Red Family Plans Offer up to 5 Connections on One Bill Plan
- Threatened and Forced to Change Name, Beef Festival Organisers in Kolkata are Sticking to The Menu
- Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Service to Begin This November, 31 Titles to be Available at Launch
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s