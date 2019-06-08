Take the pledge to vote

Mamata Should Work in Cohesion With Centre for Welfare of People, Says Anurag Thakur

There are certain elements that remain busy in demonstrations rather than working for the welfare of the masses and Mamata Banerjee is one of them, Union Minister Anurag Thakur claimed.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 10:09 PM IST
File pic of Anurag Thakur. (Getty Images)
Hamirpur (HP): Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Saturday West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, instead of boycotting the Niti Aayog meeting, should work in cohesion with the Centre for the welfare of the people.

Thakur said Banerjee should learn a lesson from the Trinamool Congress' performance in the Lok Sabha election.

There are certain elements that remain busy in demonstrations rather than working for the welfare of the masses and Banerjee is one of them, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed.

Thakur claimed that if the TMC chief continued to work like that, she would face its consequences in the assembly election.

The minister of state for finance and corporate affairs was talking to the media in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district.

Talking about the upcoming Union budget, Thakur said the main priorities of the Centre would be to continue with the "people-oriented" schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially 'pucca' houses for the poor and water taps in every house.

Thakur said the prime minister had asked all the ministers and MPs to set their own targets for their areas.

Replying to a question on the repo rate, the minister said the RBI had taken up many steps for strengthening the economy and some more steps were in the making.

Earlier, Thakur visited the Awah devi temple in the district.​

