Mamata Says Modi Needs a 'Slap of Democracy' for Calling TMC Leaders Extortionists
PM Modi has also accused Banerjee of hiring goons, while the CM has responded to his jibes with her 'mud roshogulla' remark.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
New Delhi: The war of words between Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi got uglier on Tuesday with the West Bengal chief minister threatening to give a "slap of democracy" to the prime minister for calling Trinamool Congress leaders "extortionists".
Addressing a rally in Santuri, Banerjee said, "Modi needs a slap of democracy for saying that Mamata's party is of tolabaaz (extortionists)." She further called him a "lying PM".
The verbal dual between the two leaders has been going to since the beginning of the election election. On Monday, PM Modi had dared Banerjee to arrest him for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', a day after three persons were taken into police custody in the Ghatal Lok Sabha seat for allegedly mouthing the slogan as her convoy passed by.
When cyclone Fani had hit Bengal, sources in the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday said that two attempts were made to reach the West Bengal Chief Minister but she didn’t respond. Reacting to the claims, Banerjee later said at a rally: "I do not consider him (Narendra Modi) prime minister. When the new PM comes, we will speak."
On another occasion, the PM had made a sensational claim that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him, leading to a sharp reaction by Banerjee and party leaders, who complained to the EC regarding "BJP's horse trading. The Bengal CM then said that no matter what Modi and his party does, the people of the state will never vote a party like the BJP to power.
PM Modi has also accused Banerjee of hiring goons, while the CM has responded to his jibes with her "mud roshogulla" remark.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
