Mamata to Address TMC Congress Students' Wing Foundation Day from a 'National Perspective'

TMC will play everything now from the national perspective. August 28 is Trinamool Congress Chaitra Parishad foundation day. Every year, the students get a mantra from Mamata on this day. Mamata is a leader who grew up in student politics and this day is very important for her.

This year, she will give a virtual speech due to the pandemic. As with the thumping majority win this time, students are in upbeat mode and they are eagerly waiting for Trinamool supremo’s speech.

More than 500 giant screens have been set up across West Bengal to livestream Mamata’s speech.

Trinankur Bhattacharya TMCP President told News18, “Didi will play it nationally, we are all eagerly waiting for her speech as we will get our strength to fight coming one year from her. We want to see her as Prime Minister. We have made a song too. We want that our National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will also show us the way.”

Mamata’s speech will get celebrated in Tripura and Uttar Pradesh too.

