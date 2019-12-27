Mamata to Attend Swearing-in Ceremony of Hemant Soren, Says TMC
With top opposition leaders scheduled to attend the programme, Hemant Soren's swearing-in ceremony is likely to be a 'show of unity' in the wake of countrywide protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed pan-India NRC.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand chief minister, to be held in Ranchi on December 29, TMC sources said.
With top opposition leaders of the country scheduled to attend the programme, Soren's swearing-in ceremony is likely to be a "show of unity" in the wake of countrywide protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed pan-India NRC.
"We share a very good relationship with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Hemant Soren. So far, it has been decided that our party supremo along with some senior leaders would attend Soren's swearing-in ceremony on December 29," a senior TMC leader said.
The ceremony will be more of a "show of strength and unity of opposition leaders", he said.
"This would send out be a very crucial political message in the wake of ongoing unrest across the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act," another senior TMC leader said.
Banerjee, earlier this week, had written to all opposition leaders and chief ministers to unite and fight together against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed NRC.
