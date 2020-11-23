Mamata to Attend Virtual Meet with PM Modi Tomorrow From Bankura, Eyes Crucial Vote Share Ahead of Polls

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday will attend a virtual meeting with PM Narendra Modi along with other Chief Minister and heads of UTs to discuss post pandemic situation and execution of Covid-19 vaccination process in the States.

As the country inches closer for a much awaited Covid-19 vaccine PM Modi is reaching out to all the State CMs to discuss vaccination strategy and distribution plans in India.

The Covid-19 fatality in the state is at 8,025 till November 22 and the total caseload was 4,56,361. The total active cases is at 25,207 and the discharge rate is 92.72 per cent.

On Sunday, Mamata Banerjee left for Bankura on a two-day visit to have a series of administrative review meetings and during her visit to Bankura, the Bengal CM will also attend the virtual meeting with PM Narendra Modi at Rabindra Bhawan.

During her visit, she is likely to announce a series of sops for the tribal people ahead of the crucial 2021 Assembly Polls. The meeting is also her first visit after Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently came to the district and sounded the poll bugle to take on the ruling TMC in Bengal.

Eyeing on nearly 35.8 percent significant Schedule Cast (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) voters in Bankura alone and roughly around 40 per cent of voteshare in the entire Jangalmahal – Mamata Banerjee is likely to announce series of sops for the tribal people ahead of the crucial 2021 Assembly Polls.

Out of 294, there are 12 Assembly seats in Bankura and Mamata’s administrative review meetings will be crucial as the BJP had made a significant lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in all the 12 seats.

Not the least, since third-fourth of the Bankura is ‘Jangalmahal’ – Mamata’s two-day visit will directly have a proportional political impact on entire the South Bengal including Purulia, West Midnapore and Jhargram consisting of 32 Assembly seats.

Once a Maoist stronghold, Jangalmahal’s substantial vote bank of the Left Front has pushed the saffron brigade ahead of the ruling TMC in recent years. This helped the BJP to create history by securing 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal in the last general elestions.

Though, BJP lost to TMC in 2014 Lok Sabha in terms of numbers in the state, the vote percentage of the saffron brigade has significantly increased to 20 per cent in the Jangalmahal districts.

Similarly, in the 2018 Panchayat election, the BJP increased its vote share by 27 per cent in Jangalmahal districts as TMC suffered massive setbacks at Jhargram, Purulia and in Bankura.

As few months are left before Bengal goes to polls, it will be interesting to watch which way the tribal goes as the two parties are aggressively indulged in garnering their support.