Mamata to Remodel Her Cabinet Today: New Faces to Be Drafted, Some Promotions, And Heads Set to Roll

A new-look West Bengal cabinet will likely be presented to the public on Wednesday as chief minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to make significant changes close on the heels of minister Partha Chatterjee’s arrest in a teachers’ recruitment scam case. The CM is looking to begin anew with an administration that bears a “clean image” and some fresh faces are expected to be brought in to achieve that.

Ministers who will be dropped will be given more responsibility in the Trinamool Congress organisation, party insiders say.

Mamata Banerjee on Monday said, “Some new faces will come because Subrata Mukherjee is dead, Sadhan Pande also passed away, and Partha Chatterjee is behind bars. So it’s not possible for me to look after everything. Some new faces will come and some leaders will work in the party.”

Different people will have responsibilities in the party and government, Trinamool has decided.

TMC sources say Ballygunge MLA Babul Supriyo, Naihati legislator Partha Bhowmick, Zakir Hussain from Murshidabad, Biplab Roy Chowdhury of West Panskura, Udayan Guha from Dinhata, Satyajit Barman from Hemtabad, Pradeep Majumdar from Durgapur East, and Snehasis Chakraborty from Jangipara are likely to get cabinet berths.

The changes will also be an attempt to put forward a holistic representation of West Bengal, say sources. So, from north Bengal, Udayan Guha, who is from Cooch Behar, if included, will be a significant step. The TMC did not do well in Cooch Behar during the 2021 assembly polls.

The cabinet is expected to bear a pan-Bengal look, with panchayat elections coming up next year.

Tribal votes will also be a big factor, and so some tribal faces who are now ministers of state could get promoted, say sources.

According to them, about six ministers might get dropped. Paresh Adhikary, whose name has appeared in the SSC scam, is set to go.

Somen Mahapatra, who has already been given the responsibility of the East Medinipur district, is likely to be dropped. Another big name may also go, say sources.

