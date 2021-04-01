Mamata Tours Violence-hit Polling Booths; Reiterates 'BJP Running EC' Charge

While showing the victory sign, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission (EC) for working on behalf of the BJP and said TMC was leading in the first two phases of elections as people reposed their faith towards her party.

After personally visiting the Boyal area - where an incident of violence was reported - Mamata told media, “I am not worried about Nandigram because 90 per cent people voted for me. In the first two phases of elections, people have given their huge support to the TMC. But I am sorry to say that EC is silent on violence against our workers."

She said the election body was acting partially and helping “BJP defeat us". “I would like to tell the EC that whatever they do, people have decided to show the door to BJP," the CM said.

Mamata also raised objection on the fact that the EC had allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rallies in Bengal on election days.

“Why has the prime minister been allowed to hold rallies in Bengal on polling days? Why is the EC silent? The central forces are terrorising voters and women journalists are being heckled by the BJP workers and the EC and home minister is quiet. It’s my humble request to EC to look into the matter. It’s my humble request to the EC to ensure free and fair polls in rest of the phases,” Mamata said.

At around 2pm, Mamata came out of her Reyapara house in Nandigram after she came to know people were not being allowed to exercise their voting rights in the Boyal area.

She alleged that despite lodging 63 complaints with the EC, no action was taken by the body; ignored on the instruction of the BJP leaders.

Trouble started in Boyal in Nandigram after villagers alleged that BJP supporters had stopped them from going to polling booths. As Mamata reached the polling booth on a wheelchair, a large number of women BJP supporters gathered and shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. They also demanded that Mamata should immediately leave the place and alleged that she visited Boyal to capture the polling booth.

The situation soon aggravated and considering her safety and security, Mamata Banerjee was forced to remain inside the polling booth for two hours.

A huge contingent of police forces rushed to the spot to control the situation. Later, the crowd was dispersed and Mamata left the place.

She also visited several other booths including Boyal, Reyapara, Sonachura and Balarampur across the constituency, where local TMC leaders complained that their polling agents were not being allowed to enter booths.

Before leaving the polling booth, she also made a telephone call to the Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and alleged that BJP workers were creating trouble in the area and not allowing people to exercise their voting rights.

Later, Dhankhar tweeted, “Issues flagged @MamataOfficial a while ago on phone have been imparted to the concerned. There is full assurance of the concerned to adherence to rule of law. Am confident all will act in the right spirit and earnestness so that democracy flourishes.”