Mamata Unveils New Vidyasagar Statue Month After Vandalism, Says BJP Trying to Disrupt Bengal's Culture
Clashes between workers of the TMC and BJP rocked Bengal during the Lok Sabha polls and on May 14, during Shah’s roadshow, the bust of the reformer was vandalised.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unveils Vidyasagar's bust.
A month after the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised when Amit Shah was campaigning in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha elections, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday unveiled a bust of the social reformer at a Kolkata school. The bust will later be put up at the Vidyasagar College, where the original statuet was vandalised.
Speaking at the event, Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to disrupt Bengal's culture. "It doesn’t end at breaking a statue. Are they trying to disrupt the culture of Bengal? Bengal is not Gujarat," she said.
Clashes between workers of the Trinamool Congress and BJP rocked Bengal during the Lok Sabha polls and on May 14, during Shah’s roadshow, the bust of the reformer was vandalised. The incident not only led to a political slugfest, with both the parties accusing each other of resorting to violence to win elections, but also led to the cancellation of campaigning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to install a "grand statue" at the same spot, while blaming the TMC for the desecration. "We saw hooliganism by TMC workers again during Bhai Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. They vandalized Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue. We are committed to Vidyasagar's vision and will install his grand statue at the same spot,” he said.
However, his offer was rejected by Banerjee, who said the state had enough money to put up a new statue. "Modi has promised to rebuild the Vidyasagar statue in Kolkata. Why should we take their (BJP's) money, Bengal has enough resources,” she had said. She had also claimed that vandalising statues was one of BJP’s habits and the party had done so in Tripura as well.
The political violence in Bengal, which began in the run-up to the polls, shows no signs of abating. On Saturday, two BJP workers and a TMC supporters were killed, while on Monday night, two people lost their lives in a crude bomb explosion.
