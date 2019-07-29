Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Mamata Urges PM Modi to Take Action in Unnao Rape Survivor's Accident, Calls for High-level Probe

Claiming that the CBI works at the Centre's directive, the Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister questioned why the central agency's help was not being sought to probe the accident.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mamata Urges PM Modi to Take Action in Unnao Rape Survivor's Accident, Calls for High-level Probe
File photo of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for failing to ensure the safety of the Unnao rape survivor and demanded a high-level probe into the accident involving the victim. She also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the incident.

On Sunday, a car in which the 19-year-old woman, who has levelled rape allegations against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, her two aunts and their advocate were travelling was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. While both the aunts died, the rape survivor and the lawyer received serious injuries.

Speaking on Monday, Banerjee said the incident was "extremely unfortunate" and should be probed to bring out the truth. "Everyday they (BJP leaders) defame Bengal but does the (central) government have any idea about what is happening in UP? What happened in Unnao? Two relatives of the victim died and she is in a serious condition. There should be a high-level probe. The prime minister should look into it," she said.

Claiming that the CBI works at the Centre's directive, the Trinamool Congress supremo questioned why the central agency's help was not being sought to probe the accident. "They are using the CBI against everybody then what is stopping them from asking the CBI to probe the incident," she asked.

The mother of the rape survivor has termed the accident a conspiracy to wipe out her family. Attacking the BJP-ruled governments in Uttar Pradesh and the Centre for not doing enough to protect the survivor, Banerjee said, "There is fascist rule in the country. Everyday incidents of lynching are taking place. The prime minister should look after the country."

She alleged that incidents of mob lynching and murder were on the rise in Uttar Pradesh but the BJP government there was "too busy highlighting incidents of violence in West Bengal".

Banerjee also condemned the attack on a retired Army captain, who was beaten to death by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Saturday night.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram