Mamata vs Amit Shah in Bengal LIVE Updates: Union home minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day Bengal visit, will today be seen in a head-to-head political battle in Kolkata's neighbouring South 24 Parganas district as his and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rallies will be separated only by some distance. It is for the first time in the run up to the assembly elections that Banerjee and Shah will be holding rallies in the same district and more or less at the same time in the afternoon.Shah is scheduled to visit Kakdwip area near Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district, where he will flag off the final leg of the five phases Parivartan Yatra of the BJP in the state. "On Thursday he will visit Kapil Muni Ashram. From there he will go to Namkhana where he will address Poribartan Yatra," a senior state BJP leader said Wednesday. Shah is also scheduled to have lunch at the residence of a migrant labourer and later take part in a roadshow, he said.