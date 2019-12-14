Mamata Warns of Strict Action Amid Vandalism Across Bengal over Citizenship Law
Mamata Banerjee requested people against creating any confusion. She also reiterated that the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed country-wide NRC will not take effect in the state.
File photo of West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday warned of strict action amid violent agitations and vandalism in several places across the state by people protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.
She appealed to people to maintain calm and protest democratically.
"Do not take up law in your hand. Do not put up road blockades and rail blockades and create trouble for the common people on the roads," Banerjee said in a statement
released from the chief minister's office.
"Do not cause damage to government properties. Strict action would be taken against those who are found guilty in creating disturbances," the statement quoted her as saying.
She also reiterated that the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed country-wide NRC will not take effect in the state. "It is my request, don't create confusion among people," she said.
Protests over the amended Citizenship Act have reached the shores of West Bengal with agitators resorting to violence and arson at railway stations and thoroughfares across the state, seeking immediate revocation of the law.
The legislation has put the Northeast on boil as people fear that it may exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration, while Muslims across the country apprehend that the move could be a precursor to the country-wide implementation of the National Register for Citizens (NRC).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 6 Underground Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds Film Has Franchise Potential
- Trump Makes Twitter Record by Tweeting 123 Times in Couple of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges
- Tata Motors Offers Year-End Discounts Worth Rs 1 Lakh
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game
- You Can Now Buy a Baby Yoda Toy for Rs 21,000, But Here's the Catch