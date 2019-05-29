English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata was Looking for 'Excuses' to Not Attend Modi's Swearing-in: BJP
Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced that she will not attend Modi's swearing-in on Thursday, alleging the BJP was using the ceremony "to score political points".
File photo of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her decision not to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she was looking for "excuses" to avoid attending the event.
"She got an excuse (for not attending). The decision to invite the kin of BJP workers was of the state unit. The kin were asked if they wished to attend, they can. They expressed their desire to come hence they were invited," BJP General Secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said here at a press conference.
He said Banerjee doesn't believe in the federal structure and has shown similar behaviour in the past too.
"She was looking for excuses," he added.
Banerjee earlier announced that she will not attend Modi's swearing-in on Thursday, alleging the BJP was using the ceremony "to score political points".
"The oath-taking ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party which uses it as an opportunity to score political points," Banerjee said in a social media post.
The Trinamool Congress chief's reaction came after media reports said at least 70 family members of slain Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists in West Bengal had been invited to the ceremony as "special guests".
