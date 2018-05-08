English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamata Writes to Javadekar Over Irregularities in NEET
The CM decided to write the letter to Union Education minister Prakash Javadekar after 520 question papers in Bengali were supplied but the number of candidates were 600 at Cossipore Central School in Kolkata.
File photo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to the Union Education minister Prakash Javadekar raising the issue of serious irregularities during the NEET exam 2018 for Bengali medium candidates.
The West Bengal CM, in a letter dated May 7, said there were reports that students were not provided with Bengali question papers in time. “Many students were provided photocopies of question papers which contains the same candidate code for multiple students. The photocopies were illegible and reports said students were forced to write answers using English or Hindi question papers,” Mamata said.
The CM decided to write the letter to Javadekar after 520 question papers in Bengali were supplied but the number of candidates were 600 at Cossipore Central School in Kolkata. According to her, a similar case was reported at Techno India School at Konnagar in Hooghly district.
The Trinamool Congress chief said similar concerns were raised during NEET 2017 but it appears authorities were not careful enough “jeopardising career of candidates.”
Mamata said that stringent measures must be taken against those responsible for such irregularities. “Take suitable measures that the candidates are not adversely affected due to non-availability of appropriate question papers, and if need be, re-examination be scheduled to give a fair opportunity to all such candidates.”
She also suggested the Union Education Minister for better coordination at institutional level be with the state government and CBSE for making proper arrangements for examination in future.
