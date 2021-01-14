'Mamataji Ki Patang Toh Kategi': Vijayvargiya Claims to Have List of 41 TMC MLAs Ready to Switch Camp

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya took potshots at Trinamool Congerss supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while celebrating the festival of Makar Sankranti in his hometown Indore on Thursday.

Stating that Banerjee and her party can lose power in Bengal in no time, Vijayvargiya as many as 41 TMC MLAs are ready to switch camps and are in touch with the BJP.

“Mamataji ki patang toh kategi 100%. Kyonki hamne itni dheel de di hai. Ab to ek hath kheechenge aur sarkar gir jayegi. Isliye hame vishwas hai ki Mamata ji ki patang toh gayi. (Mamata is sure to lose the battle (kite flying). We have loosened the string so much that if we tighten it slightly, her government will be gone.)"

The BJP leader said there is immense despair and he has a list of 41 TMC MLAs who are eager to join the BJP in West Bengal. “If we make them join our party, the government (of Banerjee) will come down in no time. But we are shortlisting the names as we have decided we would not bring anybody with a tainted track record in our party,” said Vijayvargiya.

Several leaders of the ruling party in Bengal have the BJP recently. Assembly elections are likely to be held in April-May in the state.

Regarding the ongoing farm agitation, Vijayvargiya said in a democracy, people reserve the right to oppose even the Prime Minister, but the nation’s image should not take a beating due to the stir.

“I was speaking to some industrialists recently in Kolkata who told me that some big ticket investments were lined up for India as there is a strong resentment against China, but these investments were deterred due to the farmers’ agitation,” the BJP leader said.