Mamata's Nephew Abhishek Banerjee Among TMC Leaders Booked by Tripura Cops, Party Says False Case

Tripura Police has registered a case against Trinamool Congress MPs- Abhishek Banerjee, Dola Sen, Bratya Basu and other party leaders for obstructing police personnel from carrying on with their duty.

The case has been registered at Khowai Thana and the leaders have been booked under Section 186/34 of the Indian Penal Code. The section clearly states, whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with a fine which may extend to five hundred rupees, or with both.

TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh whose name is also there in the FIR said, “BJP is scared that is why they have wrongfully registered this case against us. They have lodged this case as we went there to stand by TMC workers “.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Jayprakash Majumdar said “The culture of false cases is sole propriety of TMC , Tripura was a peaceful area, TMC wants to export political violence from Bengal. The administration was prompt to take action and they stopped the spreading of violence .TMC should contest this in court of law.”

TMC insiders stated that it is clearly a fear for which these cases have been registered, the party has made a five-member team, who will be visiting Tripura for organisational development. Registering a case against these leaders is an attempt to stop them from visiting Tripura.

Last week, Abhishek Banerjee and TMC activists were attacked in separate incidents in Tripura, where the party is looking to expand its base ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the recent attacks on Abhishek Banerjee and others in Tripura were done “on the instructions" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and asserted that such acts “will not cow her down".

