Mamata’s Protégé Turned Bete Noire Suvendu Adhikari is New Leader of Opposition in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP MLA from Nandigram, was on Monday elected as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly. The announcement was made by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Kolkata. Recently, the BJP Parliamentary Board had appointed Prasad and BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav as central observers for the election of 77 BJP MLAs in the West Bengal assembly.

Adhikari’s name was selected as the LoP after he defeated TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram seat by 1,956 votes.

Soon after his name was declared as LoP, Adhikari while addressing his party colleagues said, “I would like to thank senior party leaders for making me the LoP. I will try to fulfil my duty and responsibility. In this Assembly elections, we have to notice three things…one is a loser Chief Minister candidate (Mamata Banerjee) has once again sworn in as the Chief Minister and this happened for the first time in Bengal. Secondly, for the first time, there will not be any representatives from the Congress and the Left Front at the State Assembly and the third important point is for the first time 77 BJP MLAs, in such large numbers, will be at the Assembly."

While condemning the post-poll result violence, he said, “It is unfortunate that TMC goons are attacking the people belonging to a particular community. Many villages were destroyed and people fled to neighbouring States to save their lives. It is painful that our people are living like refugees in Assam. Indians are living like refugees in India. I urge for peace in the State."

Meanwhile, Manoj Tigga, MLA from Madarihat, was appointed Chief Whip.

Polling in Nandigram was held on April 1, and this time 88 per cent voting recorded in the constituency which is approximately 1 percent more as compared to 2016, when the voting percentage was 86.9.

Mamata Banerjee led her party to a spectacular victory in the West Bengal polls on May 2, but she was handed a stunning defeat by her former protégé Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram seat.

Following a nail-biting contest that saw the two alternately take turns at the top as the counting of votes progressed through the day, Adhikari defeated the incumbent Chief Minister by less than 2,000 votes.

