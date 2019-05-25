English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
'Mamata's Quitting is Drama': BJP Mocks Offer to Vacate CM's Post
The BJP said Mamata Banerjee's government, with or without her, is bound to fall as many TMC leaders have lost confidence in her.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee during interaction with media at the end party poll result review meeting at her Kalight residence in Kolkata, Saturday, May 25,2019. (PTI)
Loading...
Kolkata: The BJP on Saturday described TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's offer to quit as West Bengal chief minister as "drama" and claimed her government will fall on its own and the saffron party will not need to topple it.
Banerjee offered to quit as chief minister following her party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, but the TMC rejected it.
"It is good that at least she has accepted defeat. But her offer to quit is nothing but a drama to garner sympathy," BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya told PTI.
Reacting to Banerjee's comment that BJP will commit a mistake if it tries to topple her government, Vijayvargiya said it will fall on its own.
He said, "We will not topple it. It will fall on its own. TMC leaders have lost confidence in her. They are fed up. If they come to us and crib about her misrule and authoritarian approach, what can we do?"
Bengal witnessed a saffron surge in the Lok Sabha polls as the BJP inflicted a blow to ruling TMC by winning 18 of total 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The TMC won 22 seats, down from 34 in 2014.
Addressing her first press conference after the election results were declared, she Saturday accused the BJP of polarising people on religious lines to garner votes in West Bengal and wondered if some "sort of setting or foreign power" played a role in such a huge victory of the saffron party.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Banerjee offered to quit as chief minister following her party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, but the TMC rejected it.
"It is good that at least she has accepted defeat. But her offer to quit is nothing but a drama to garner sympathy," BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya told PTI.
Reacting to Banerjee's comment that BJP will commit a mistake if it tries to topple her government, Vijayvargiya said it will fall on its own.
He said, "We will not topple it. It will fall on its own. TMC leaders have lost confidence in her. They are fed up. If they come to us and crib about her misrule and authoritarian approach, what can we do?"
Bengal witnessed a saffron surge in the Lok Sabha polls as the BJP inflicted a blow to ruling TMC by winning 18 of total 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The TMC won 22 seats, down from 34 in 2014.
Addressing her first press conference after the election results were declared, she Saturday accused the BJP of polarising people on religious lines to garner votes in West Bengal and wondered if some "sort of setting or foreign power" played a role in such a huge victory of the saffron party.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
- Fans Call Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas 'National Jiju' After He Supports Indian Cricket Team
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD and HD Boxes, And Now You Can Also Buy Them From a Store
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results