Mamata's Regime in Bengal Reminds Us of Bihar's 'Jungle Raj': Sushil Modi
The senior BJP leader criticised the TMC government over violence in last year's panchayat polls.
File photo of Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI)
Howrah: Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi on Sunday drew parallel between the "jungle raj" prevailing in his state in the 90s and the present Trinamool Congress regime in West Bengal.
Speaking at a rally here, he said if given a chance, the BJP would transform Bengal into a developed state as it did in Bihar.
The senior BJP leader criticised the TMC government over violence in last year's panchayat polls.
"The misrule under the TMC regime reminds us of the jungle raj of Lalu Prasad and the RJD in Bihar. During that period, Bihar used to witness same kind of violence and looting of votes," he told the BJP's 'Ganatantra Bachao' rally.
Listing out the developmental works by the JD(U) and the BJP government in Bihar, Modi urged people of Bengal to give his party a chance to take the state on the path of development.
"Given a chance the BJP will take Bengal to new heights of development in days to come. It really pains to see the kind of violence Bengal witnessed during the last panchayat polls," he said.
He also thanked the people of Bengal for welcoming the people from Bihar, who come to the state in search of jobs and livelihood.
