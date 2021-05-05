Mamata’s Silence Speaks About Her Involvement in Bengal Violence: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda alleged that the killings and attacks on his party workers in West Bengal are sponsored by the State and Mamata Banerjee’s silence speaks about her involvement in these incidents.

Nadda said that it is unfortunate that Mamataji has started her third term with blood on her hands.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the BJP National President said, “Massacre and brutal killings took place in Bengal and surprisingly the Chief Minister was silent for 36 hours. This speaks about her involvement. She may have won the election but on humanitarian ground she lost.”

On BJP workers fleeing from their houses out of fear, he said, “It is shocking that nearly 80,000 to one lakh people fled their house to save their lives. It reminds me of August 16, 1946, when it was Direct Action Day. The violence that has happened post May 2 proved that Mamataji was actually talking about this khela hobe.”

When asked about the possibility of President’s Rule in West Bengal, he said, “We will fight it democratically in Bengal. We will continue to address the issues which are lacking here and we want every Bengali to live with dignity and equality. We will fight tooth and nail democratically.”

Claiming that a total 14 BJP workers were killed so far in Bengal, he said, “I condemn the brutal killings which have taken place after the results. I don’t know where it will stop. It is alarming that people are taking shelter in neighbouring States like Assam to save their lives. We stand with every BJP worker and their family members who lost their lives. We will fight it till its conclusion.”

He said, “In recent past, Bengal has suffered from double tragedy. Earlier, they suffered from ‘Amphan’ (Cyclone) and this year, they are suffering from ‘Mamata-phan’.”

In a two day visit to Bengal, Nadda met the family members of victims in Kolkata and its neighbouring districts and assured them full cooperation in this time of crisis. He also promised them that their sacrifice for the party will not go in vain.

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that the law and order situation in the State (before she was sworn in as the Chief Minister today) was under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission.

Later, after being sworn-in as the Chief Minister, she had said, “I will personally look into the law and order situation. No one will be spared if found guilty. I would like to request all the political party leaders to maintain peace as Bengal doesn’t believe in violence. I am aware of a few sporadic incidents after the poll result was announced which happened at various places in the State. I will make a few postings (hinting at reshuffling of IPS and junior officers) to restore law and order in some places. I will not hesitate to take punitive measures against anybody who will try to create problems.”

