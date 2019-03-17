Mamata's Trinamool a Bad Cloning of Communists in Bengal, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Calling out the Trinamool Congress for questioning the Balakot air strikes against terror camps in Pakistan, Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Mamata Banerjee-led party was a ‘bad cloning of the Communists’.Delivering her speech in Kolkata on ‘ensuring India’s national security and perspective on West Bengal and northeast’, organised by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, Sitharaman said, “The Trinamool Congress called for ‘parivartan’ in Bengal and achieved it by ousting the Left rule. But it is doing the same things that the Left did. Is this ‘parivartan’? This is not ‘parivartan’ but a bad cloning of Communists.”“When I was young, in South India, we used to get nationalistic inspiration from Bengal. If you go to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, you will see names of Bengali freedom fighters in all the cells at the Cellular Jail. This was the DNA of Bengal. But what’s wrong with Bengal today? The Trinamool is running a government of terror. It only believes in killing democracy. Did you vote for a bad clone in Bengal?” she said.The defence minister said, “It is unfortunate that once known for nationalistic feelings, Bengal, under Didi, is now questioning the credibility of the Balakot strikes after the Pulwana terror attack in Kashmir. They are creating a situation within the country, which is favouring Pakistan. Why is Didi running a non-cooperation movement against the Indian government? The Balakot strikes were against terrorism and Madam Mamata is asking for proof. Don’t you think she is speaking in favour of Pakistan? Don’t forget how many Bengalis were brutally killed and women were raped during Partition.”Stating that there was an atmosphere of fear in Bengal, Sitharaman applauded BJP workers for bravely dealing with all the difficulties. “We are surely going to bring change in Bengal this time,” she added.