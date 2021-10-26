Mamita Murder Case: Amid BJD-BJP Faceoff, Father of Slain Teacher Says Don't Play Politics Over Death

While the politics over the blame game is going on the murder of lady teacher Mamita Meher, her father appealed all not to play politics over his daughter’s death. The family of Mamita is satisfied with the investigation and demanded strong action against all those involved in the crime.

Mamita’s father Suchandra Mehera said, “As we are being satisfied with the police investigation, I appeal not to play politics over my daughter’s death. We need justice.”

Raising the issue, the Opposition parties play the blame game. A team of State BJP leaders met the deceased family in Balangir and visited the crime spot in the Kalahandi district. While the Youth Congress agitated in front of the DGP office in Cuttack, the student Congress agitated in Bhubaneswar.

Briefing to media, BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra targeted the Odisha government alleging that Odisha State Home Minister Dibyasankar Mishra has direct involvement in this case. “Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik should dismiss the State Home Minister from his ministry,” he said.

As per BJP National President JP Nadda’s directions, BJP National Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan, Sunita Duggal, Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, will visit Odisha to take stock of the situation and will submit a report, Patra said.

Responding to the opposition’s allegation, BJD spokesperson Pramila Mallick said that “The State government has been taking steps to give justice to the deceased family as per law. Opposition parties are doing dirty politics and playing the blame game for political mileage. Both BJP and Congress have no issue to raise. They are doing this only for political mileage.”

