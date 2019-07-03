Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Arrested in Madhya Pradesh for Abusing CM Kamal Nath in Facebook Post over Power Cuts

In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, the accused used abusive words against the chief minister and also mentioned Jawaharlal Nehru while talking about power cuts, said state Congress spokesperson Sandeep Sablok.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 10:41 PM IST
File photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Sagar: A man was arrested in Sagar on Wednesday for using abusive words for Chief Minister Kamal Nath while slamming the state government for frequent power cuts. Sachin Taneja (40), a resident of Sagar city, was arrested on a complaint filed by a local Congress leader.

"A case has been registered against the accused under IPC Section 294 (obscene act) and the Information Technology Act," said City Superintendent of Police Amrita Diwakar. Deepak Dubey, a district Congress leader, had filed a complaint against Taneja at Makronia police station, said Sandeep Sablok, state Congress spokesperson.

"In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, the accused used abusive words against the chief minister and also mentioned Jawaharlal Nehru while talking about power cuts," Sablok said.

