Man Dies in Kerala After Seeing His Name Missing from Voters List
Two senior citizens collapsed and died while waiting to cast their vote in two Lok Sabha constituencies, while another elderly person shortly after casting his vote in Kerala on Tuesday.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Thiruvananthapuram: A voter died in Kerala after he realised his name was missing from the voter list. Two senior citizens also died in Kerala on Tuesday where polling is underway for the Lok Sabha elections.
The voter, identified as Mani, passed away when he realised his name was missing from the voters' list.
Two senior citizens collapsed and died while waiting to cast their vote in two Lok Sabha constituencies, while another elderly person died shortly after casting his vote. Vijayi (65) was waiting for her turn to vote at the Chokli Rama vilasam LP School booth near Panur, which comes under Vatakara constituency, when she collapsed, police said.Though she was rushed to hospital, she could not be saved. Similarily, Paapachan (80) collapsed and died at a polling booth in Vadasserikkara in Pathanamthitta district.
In another incident here, 72-year-old Venugopala Marar, who complained of uneasiness after reaching home from the polling station, was declared brought dead at the cooperative hospital in Taliparamba.
(with inputs from PTI)
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
