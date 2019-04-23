Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Man Dies in Kerala After Seeing His Name Missing from Voters List

Two senior citizens collapsed and died while waiting to cast their vote in two Lok Sabha constituencies, while another elderly person shortly after casting his vote in Kerala on Tuesday.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Man Dies in Kerala After Seeing His Name Missing from Voters List
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: A voter died in Kerala after he realised his name was missing from the voter list. Two senior citizens also died in Kerala on Tuesday where polling is underway for the Lok Sabha elections.

The voter, identified as Mani, passed away when he realised his name was missing from the voters' list.

Two senior citizens collapsed and died while waiting to cast their vote in two Lok Sabha constituencies, while another elderly person died shortly after casting his vote. Vijayi (65) was waiting for her turn to vote at the Chokli Rama vilasam LP School booth near Panur, which comes under Vatakara constituency, when she collapsed, police said.Though she was rushed to hospital, she could not be saved. Similarily, Paapachan (80) collapsed and died at a polling booth in Vadasserikkara in Pathanamthitta district.

In another incident here, 72-year-old Venugopala Marar, who complained of uneasiness after reaching home from the polling station, was declared brought dead at the cooperative hospital in Taliparamba.

(with inputs from PTI)
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram