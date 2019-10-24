Man Election Results 2019 Live Updates (माण खटाव): Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore of BJP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

258. Man (माण खटाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Satara district of Maharashtra and is part of Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.41% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.87%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,41,845 eligible electors, of which 1,77,074 were male, 1,64,771 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,748 service voters had also registered to vote.

Man Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 41683 45.15% Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore LEADING IND 31748 34.39% Deshmukh Prabhakar Krushnaji SS 16240 17.59% Shekharbhau Bhagwanrao Gore BMKP 820 0.89% Amrut Popat Suryavanshi NOTA 470 0.51% Nota VBA 453 0.49% Pramod Ramchandra Gawade BSP 242 0.26% Narayan Tatoba Kalel IND 170 0.18% Sandip Janardan Kharat BMHP 141 0.15% Rajkumar Sadhu Mane IND 134 0.15% Sandip Anadrao Deshmukh IND 131 0.14% Hanmant Savala Deshmukh BPSP 90 0.10% Nanaso Ramhari Yadav

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,11,738 eligible electors, of which 1,61,979 were male, 1,49,759 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,748 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,80,755.

Man has an elector sex ratio of 930.52.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore of INC won in this seat by defeating the RSPS candidate by a margin of 23351 votes which was 10.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.52% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore of IND won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 4098 votes which was 2.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 32.27% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 258. Man Assembly segment of Madha Lok Sabha constituency. Madha Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.35%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.36%, while it was 67 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.01%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 359 polling stations in 258. Man constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 354.

Extent: 258. Man constituency comprises of the following areas of Satara district of Maharashtra: Man Tehsil, Khatav Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Aundh, Vaduj, Katar Khatav, Mayani.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Man is: 17.6281 74.5918.

