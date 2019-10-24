Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Man Election Results 2019 Live Updates (माण खटाव): Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore of BJP Leading

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Man (माण खटाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore
LEADING

Detailed Results
Man Election Results 2019 Live Updates (माण खटाव): Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore of BJP Leading
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Man (माण खटाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

258. Man (माण खटाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Satara district of Maharashtra and is part of Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.41% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.26%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.87%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,41,845 eligible electors, of which 1,77,074 were male, 1,64,771 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,748 service voters had also registered to vote.

Man Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
41683
45.15%
Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore
IND
31748
34.39%
Deshmukh Prabhakar Krushnaji
SS
16240
17.59%
Shekharbhau Bhagwanrao Gore
BMKP
820
0.89%
Amrut Popat Suryavanshi
NOTA
470
0.51%
Nota
VBA
453
0.49%
Pramod Ramchandra Gawade
BSP
242
0.26%
Narayan Tatoba Kalel
IND
170
0.18%
Sandip Janardan Kharat
BMHP
141
0.15%
Rajkumar Sadhu Mane
IND
134
0.15%
Sandip Anadrao Deshmukh
IND
131
0.14%
Hanmant Savala Deshmukh
BPSP
90
0.10%
Nanaso Ramhari Yadav

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,11,738 eligible electors, of which 1,61,979 were male, 1,49,759 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,748 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,80,755.

Man has an elector sex ratio of 930.52.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore of INC won in this seat by defeating the RSPS candidate by a margin of 23351 votes which was 10.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.52% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jaykumar Bhagwanrao Gore of IND won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 4098 votes which was 2.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 32.27% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 258. Man Assembly segment of Madha Lok Sabha constituency. Madha Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.35%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.36%, while it was 67 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.01%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 359 polling stations in 258. Man constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 354.

Extent: 258. Man constituency comprises of the following areas of Satara district of Maharashtra: Man Tehsil, Khatav Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Aundh, Vaduj, Katar Khatav, Mayani.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Man is: 17.6281 74.5918.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Man results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
