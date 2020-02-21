Man Held for Derogatory Comments Against Chhatrapati Shivaji and Raj Thackeray
Accused Hasan Koti made the comments in a video after coming to know that MNS workers, in their so-called anti-Bangladeshi infiltrator drive, were going door-to-door in Malvani asking people for identity documents, an official said.
Mumbai: A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, said Malvani police in the metropolis on Friday.
A complaint against Koti was filed by MNS worker Sushant Malwade on Thursday and the former was arrested in the evening under various sections of the IPC for promoting enmity among groups and insulting religious beliefs, the official added.
