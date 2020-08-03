Man Held for Distasteful Comments on Covid-19 Condition of Home Minister Amit Shah

A person has been arrested for allegedly uploading objectionable posts on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is infected with COVID-19, in the social media, police said on Monday. The man, who was held on Sunday night, claims to be associated with the Karnataka Congress social media unit, the police said.

The accused has made derogatory comments on Shah's health condition and been booked by the police. Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is getting admitted to a hospital following doctor's advice.

Meanwhile, state Congress president D K Shivakumar appealed to the party workers to not make defamatory statements against any political leader and said it was not the party's culture.

"I appeal to Congress workers to not make defamatory statements against any political leader on matters of health and other issues on social media platforms. It is not in our culture to speak ill of others," he tweeted. Congress is a party that exemplifies brotherhood and humanity, Shivakumar added in his tweet.