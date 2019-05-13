Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Held With Rs 1 Crore Cash in Asansol, Claims to be Bengal BJP Chief’s Assistant

The two accused were intercepted by the railway police at Asansol station, when they were trying to board a train to Kolkata.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
Man Held With Rs 1 Crore Cash in Asansol, Claims to be Bengal BJP Chief’s Assistant
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: Two persons, one of whom claimed he was a personal assistant of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, were arrested from Asansol railway station on Monday, following the seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 1 crore from their possession, railway police sources said.

Gautam Chattopadhyaya and Lakshmikant Shaw were intercepted by the railway police at Asansol station, when they were trying to board a train to Kolkata, they said.

Chattopadhyay, after his arrest, said he worked as an assistant to Ghosh.

"They were carrying a huge bag with them and were moving suspiciously at Asansol station when the officers spotted them. When we searched the bag, we found cash amounting to Rs 1 crore," they said.

During interrogation, both admitted that they were taking the cash to Kolkata, the sources added.

A couple of days ago, the state police had seized over Rs 1 lakh from BJP's Ghatal candidate and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh's vehicle.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
