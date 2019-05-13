English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man Held With Rs 1 Crore Cash in Asansol, Claims to be Bengal BJP Chief’s Assistant
The two accused were intercepted by the railway police at Asansol station, when they were trying to board a train to Kolkata.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: Two persons, one of whom claimed he was a personal assistant of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, were arrested from Asansol railway station on Monday, following the seizure of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 1 crore from their possession, railway police sources said.
Gautam Chattopadhyaya and Lakshmikant Shaw were intercepted by the railway police at Asansol station, when they were trying to board a train to Kolkata, they said.
Chattopadhyay, after his arrest, said he worked as an assistant to Ghosh.
"They were carrying a huge bag with them and were moving suspiciously at Asansol station when the officers spotted them. When we searched the bag, we found cash amounting to Rs 1 crore," they said.
During interrogation, both admitted that they were taking the cash to Kolkata, the sources added.
A couple of days ago, the state police had seized over Rs 1 lakh from BJP's Ghatal candidate and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh's vehicle.
