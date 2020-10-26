News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Politics
1-MIN READ

Man Hurls 'Chappal' at Gujarat Deputy CM During Election Rally Ahead of Bypoll

Screenshot of a video of the incident. (Twitter)

Screenshot of a video of the incident. (Twitter)

Nitin Patel was campaigning for BJP candidate Akshay Patel, who has been nominated for the November 3 bypoll to the Karjan Assembly seat.

A 'chappal' (flip-flop) was flung at Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel while he was addressing the media after an election rally at Karjan on Monday, but it missed.

Nitin Patel was campaigning for BJP candidate Akshay Patel, who has been nominated for the November 3 bypoll to the Karjan Assembly seat.

After the rally, he was giving a byte to the electronic media, when suddenly the footwear missile came at him, missing him by few inches. Patel, however, remained unfazed and continued speaking to the media.

However, the police has taken up the matter and is searching for the assailant.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...