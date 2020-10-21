News18 Logo

Man Killed By Unidentified Assailants In Mumbai

A 25-year-old was allegedly brutally killed by two unidentified men in Deonar area of suburban Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. Zahid Zulfikar Sheikh, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, was sleeping below an under-construction bridge when two men attacked him with a paver block late on Tuesday night, an official said.

Mumbai: A 25-year-old was allegedly brutally killed by two unidentified men in Deonar area of suburban Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. Zahid Zulfikar Sheikh, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, was sleeping below an under-construction bridge when two men attacked him with a paver block late on Tuesday night, an official said.

A case of murder has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother, who is employed as a driver of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi, he added. PTI ZA ARU ARU 10211749 NNNN.

  • First Published: October 21, 2020, 17:54 IST
