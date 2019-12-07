Take the pledge to vote

'Man Running the Country Believes in Violence': Rahul Gandhi's Reason for Rising Rape & Murder Cases

His reaction came after the Unnao rape victim, who was set on fire early Thursday morning, died at Safdarjung hospital a day after she was airlifted to Delhi with 90% burn injuries.

News18.com

December 7, 2019
'Man Running the Country Believes in Violence': Rahul Gandhi's Reason for Rising Rape & Murder Cases
File photo of Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Attacking the BJP government over recent incidents of rape-and-murder, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday the reason people were taking law in their own hands stems from the "fact that the man running this country believes in violence".

"There is a reason behind increase in cases of violence and breaking of constitutional structures; there is a reason why people are taking law in their own hands. It is because of the man running this country beleives in violence," he said.

His reaction came after the Unnao rape victim, who was set on fire early Thursday morning, died at Safdarjung hospital a day after she was airlifted to Delhi with 90% burn injuries.

Gandhi further said, "There is a report that states many different communities are revolting against the government of India. They are revolting against the ideology of BJP and RSS."

Gandhi's sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the Uttar Pradesh government as to why the Unnao gang rape victim was not given security keeping in mind a similar incident that took place earlier in the same district.

In a tweet, she said: "Why the victim of Unnao gangrape case was not given security keeping in mind an earlier incident of Unnao? What action has been taken on the police official who refused to register an FIR? What steps are being taken by the government to stop crime against the women, which take place on a daily basis?"

She was referring to another such alleged attack in the district in July when the car in which a woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her, was hit by a truck.

In another tweet Priyanka Gandhi said: "I pray to God to give courage to the family members of Unnao victim."

(With PTI inputs)



