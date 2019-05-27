Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Man Shot at in Bihar's Begusarai For ‘Muslim Name’ as Attacker Shouts ‘Go to Pakistan’; Owaisi Says Community Now Target Practice

This is the third incident of alleged hate crime reported in the last week.

News18.com

Updated:May 27, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
Mohammed Qasim, a detergent salesman, was shot in his back.
Patna: A Muslim man was shot at in Begusarai district of Bihar allegedly after he was asked his name. A video clip of the injured youth speaking about the incident has gone viral on social media.

Mohammed Qasim, who is a detergent salesman in Kumbhi village, identified his attacker as one Rajiv Yadav, who he said was drunk at the time of the incident. “I was stopped by Rajiv Yadav and he asked me my name. When I told him my name, he said you should go to Pakistan and then shot me,” he can be heard saying in the video.

The police have registered an FIR but the accused has not been arrested yet, The Hindu reported. SP Awakash Kumar said raids are being conducted to make the arrest.

Qasim said that Yadav, after shooting him in the back, was reloading the gun to shoot him again, which is when he pushed him away and escaped. When asked whether anyone came forward to offer help, Qasim denied and said Yadav was waving the gun in the air and everyone present was scared.

He added that he first went to the village head, but no one supported him. He then somehow reached the police station and the police took him to the sadar (town) government hospital for further treatment.

This is the third incident of alleged hate crime reported in the last week. Three Muslim youths were thrashed by cow vigilantes in Madhya Pradesh on May 22 over the suspicion that they were carrying beef. On Saturday, a Muslim man in Gurugram was attacked by a gang that knocked off his skull cap and demanded that he chant "Jai Shri Ram".

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi blamed the BJP leadership for the brazen attack and said Muslims have been “reduced to target practice” in the country.

“Qasim almost lost his life for literally just saying his name. But sure, I am ‘fear mongering’,” Owaisi said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Parliament on Saturday, in which he said that minorities have been “cheated” and “made to live in fear by those who believed in vote-bank politics”.

“Where does Rajiv’s brazenness come from? From the top. BJP’s leadership has constantly demonised us and associated us with Pakistan. We’re not human in their eyes, we’re target practice,” Owaisi tweeted.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
