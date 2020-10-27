Man Locked up in 'Bathroom' for Opposing Caste-based Reservation as CM Chouhan Spoke at Event

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who attended a traditional 'shastra pujan' (weapon worship) programme of a local Rajput community on Tuesday in Indore, faced a little embarrassment after a man from the same community stood up and started opposing the caste-based reservations when the chief minister was giving a speech.

The man, identified as Manohar Raghuwanshi, started moving towards the stage but was prevented in doing so by the security deployed. In a prompt action, some organisers and policemen whisked away the man and "locked him up in a bathroom".

"Thakurs and other general category people are in pain as they (BJP) say we don’t need your votes but get concerned about votes around polls," said Raghuwanshi, while speaking to the media later. He further said that he wanted to speak to Chief Minister Chouhan but was not allowed to do so by the police and was "locked up in a bathroom".

Meanwhile, Sarla Solanki from Rajput federation has demanded discontinuation of caste-based reservation. "The day reservation will end, Ram Rajya will arrive and we will celebrate Dussehra in true manner as demon of reservation will end."

Soon after realising that the situation might get against him, the Chief Minister wrapped up his speech and immediately left the venue.

However, before leaving the venue, Chouhan said that a memorial of Rani Padmavati will be built in Bhopal, and cases against those who protested against the film 'Padmavat' would be withdrawn. Chouhan said land for the memorial has been earmarked at Manuabhan Ki Tekri in Bhopal.

During the widespread protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial 2018 period drama 'Padmavat', Chief Minister Chouhan had announced a memorial in the memory of queen Padmini/Padmavati and had announced to include lessons on Rani Padmavati in school curriculum.

Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held in the state on November 3.