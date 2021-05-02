Manachanallur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

144. Manachanallur (मनचनल्लूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Manachanallur is part of 25. Perambalur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.56%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,44,043 eligible electors, of which 1,17,994 were male, 1,26,018 female and 31 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manachanallur in 2021 is 1068.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,19,337 eligible electors, of which 1,07,048 were male, 1,12,267 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,107 eligible electors, of which 92,902 were male, 93,205 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manachanallur in 2016 was 60. In 2011, there were 184.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Parameswari. M of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Ganesan. S of DMK by a margin of 7,522 votes which was 4.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 46.17% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Poonachi. T.P. of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Selvaraj. N of DMK by a margin of 19,190 votes which was 12.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.12% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 144. Manachanallur Assembly segment of Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Perambalur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Perambalur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 29 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Manachanallur are: V Indirani (BSP), S Kathiravan (DMK), M Paranjothi (AIADMK), C Arulmani (AIVP), M Rajasekharn (AMMK), Dr Krishnasamy V (NTK), K Gurunathan (SMNK), R Samson (MNM), M Dhinakaran (PT), T Rengaraj (TNIK), S Rohini (MMP), P Jagadeesan (MIPA), P Ramalingam (IND), R Rajasehar (IND), K R Elaiyaraja (IND), V Gopalakrishnan (IND), R Sudha (IND), V M Selvaraj (IND), P Neelamegam (IND), S Pugazhenthi (IND), P Machavallavan (IND), K Manimaraboopathi (IND), A C Manoharan (IND), S Manoj Kumar (IND), V Muthusamy (IND), N Mohan (IND), K Rajinikanth (IND), P Rajaram (IND), V Raju (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.63%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.08%, while it was 84.06% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 144. Manachanallur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 270. In 2011 there were 223 polling stations.

EXTENT:

144. Manachanallur constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu: Manachanallur Taluk Musiri Taluk (Part) Pulivalam, Vengaimandalam, Moovanur, Peramangalam, Kattukulam, Komangalam, Neiveli, Thinnakonam, Ayyampalayam, Evur, Kodunthurai, Sithambur, Amoor, Gunaseelam, Thiruthalaiyur, Thuraiyur pudupatti, Karattampatti, Thinnanur, Manparai, Sukkampatti, Thiruthiamalai, Mangalam, Thulayanatham, Jeyankondam (T.Puthur), Perur, Valavandhi East and Valavandhi (West) villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruchirappalli.

The total area covered by Manachanallur is 666 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Manachanallur is: 10°59’29.4"N 78°38’39.5"E.

