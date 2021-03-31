Manalur Candidate List: Key Contests in Manalur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Manalur Assembly constituency in Thrissur district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Manalur seat is part of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Murali Perunelly of CPM won from this seat beating O.Abdu Rahimankutty of INC by a margin of 19,325 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P.A. Madhavan of INC won from this this constituency defeating Baby John of CPM by a margin of 481 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thrissur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Manalur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPI led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Manalur constituency are: Murali Perunelly of CPI(M), Vijaya Hari of CONG, A. N. Radhakrishnan of BJP