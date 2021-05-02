Manalur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

64. Manalur (मनालुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Thrissur district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Manalur is part of 10. Thrissur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.32%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,22,622 eligible electors, of which 1,06,811 were male, 1,15,809 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manalur in 2021 is 1084.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,11,930 eligible electors, of which 1,00,371 were male, 1,11,559 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,89,976 eligible electors, of which 88,550 were male, 1,01,426 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manalur in 2016 was 219. In 2011, there were 180.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Murali Perunelly of CPIM won in this seat by defeating O.Abdu Rahimankutty of INC by a margin of 19,325 votes which was 11.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 43.3% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.A. Madhavan of INC won in this seat defeating Baby John of CPIM by a margin of 481 votes which was 0.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.22% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 64. Manalur Assembly segment of Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. CPI won the Thrissur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thrissur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Manalur are: Abhayan N A (BSP), Murali (CPIM), Radhakrishnan (BJP), Vijay Hari (INC), Faisal (SDPOI), M K Devarajan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.2%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.75%, while it was 73.44% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 64. Manalur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 164. In 2011 there were 162 polling stations.

EXTENT:

64. Manalur constituency comprises of the following areas of Thrissur district of Kerala: Arimpur and Manalur Panchayats in Thrissur Taluk; Choondal and Kandanassery Panchayats in Thalappilly Taluk; Elavally, Mullassery, Vadanappally, Pavaratty, Thaikkad and Venkitangu Panchayats in Chavakkad Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thrissur.

The total area covered by Manalur is 209 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Manalur is: 10°31’40.8"N 76°06’23.0"E.

