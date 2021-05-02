Manamadurai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

187. Manamadurai (मनमदुरै), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Manamadurai is part of 31. Sivaganga Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.46%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,77,763 eligible electors, of which 1,36,826 were male, 1,40,936 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manamadurai in 2021 is 1030.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,55,081 eligible electors, of which 1,26,781 were male, 1,28,300 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,10,956 eligible electors, of which 1,05,765 were male, 1,05,191 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manamadurai in 2016 was 806. In 2011, there were 721.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Mariappankennady S of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Chitraselvi S of DMK by a margin of 14,889 votes which was 8.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 48.45% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Gunasekaran.M of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Tamilarasi.A of DMK by a margin of 14,020 votes which was 8.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 51.68% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 187. Manamadurai Assembly segment of Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Sivaganga Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Sivaganga Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Manamadurai are: Tamilarasi A (DMK), Nagarajan S (AIADMK), Shanmugapriya M (NTK), Chandrasekar M (AMPK), Sivasankari P (MNM), Mariappankennady S (AMMK), Muralitharan M (AMGRDMK), Rajendran A (MIPA), Karuppaiah S (IND), Thamaraiselvi S (IND), Duraipandi M (IND), Muthumari K (IND), Rajaiah C (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.05%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 72.74%, while it was 76.66% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 187. Manamadurai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 319. In 2011 there were 267 polling stations.

EXTENT:

187. Manamadurai constituency comprises of the following areas of Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu: Manamadurai Taluk Ilayangudi Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Sivaganga.

The total area covered by Manamadurai is 1002 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Manamadurai is: 9°41’50.6"N 78°28’22.8"E.

